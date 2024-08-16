WATCH: Leftist Writers Have Distorted History, Says MP Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar; Wants Students To Study Veer Sarvarkar

Minister for school education Inder Singh Parmar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has slammed the previous education system, alleging that leftist writers have distorted history. Hailing the New Education Policy (NEP), he said that the students will have the opportunity to learn about India's glorious past.

Parmar was speaking during a press briefing on Friday.

He said that the work is being done on the “Bhartiya Gyan Parampara” (Indian knowledge tradition) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Madhya Pradesh is set to become a leading state in implementing this initiative. He added that the process of integrating Indian knowledge systems into education has been accelerated.

He further said that the' contribution of Veer Savarkar' should be studied, in India's freedom movement. "The history of those who sacrificed for the country should be studied, not just the history of the Nehru family."

Bhopal: Minister of Higher Education Madhya Pradesh, Inder Singh Parmar says, "...The contribution of Veer Savarkar should be studied, and the history of India's freedom movement should be presented in its proper context to the public. The history of those who sacrificed for the… pic.twitter.com/ryelfErkec — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2024

Parmar further said that there was confusion among many people regarding this approach. However, it has been clarified that even religious elements from Indian traditions will be explored by scholars and writers to enhance the subject matter.

'Indian knowledge' to be promote in universities

Libraries in all higher educational institutions will be stocked with books related to Indian knowledge traditions. Misconceptions, such as those related to Ram and Lakshman, that were previously being taught, have been removed from the syllabus. The emphasis will be on teaching Indian philosophy with accurate facts.

Additionally, books representing different philosophical schools of thought will be incorporated into universities. This initiative is not linked to any political ideology. “For instance, the mention of the use of batteries in torches is found in the Agastya Samhita, which dates back 900 years before Christ. However, we were taught that a scientist named Volta invented the battery. We aim to eliminate such misconceptions and gather factual information," said Parmar.