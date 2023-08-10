WATCH: Jyotiraditya Scindia Attacks Rahul Gandhi's Mohabbat Ki Dukaan, Says 'Shop Name Keeps Changing, Goods The Same'

Jyotiraditya Scindia Speaks Againt No-confidence Motion In Lok Sabha, Says 'Last 9 Years Most Peaceful In Manipur' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speaking on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Manipur has been the most peaceful in the past nine years of Modi government, amid sloganeering by the opposition members on Thursday.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shop of love in the market of hatred) statement, Scindia said that Congress only owns shops of corruption, lies, appeasement and so on. “Only the name of the shop keeps changing, the goods remain the same,” he said.

Talking about Manipur violence, Scindia said, "Yesterday Rahul Gandhi said that for PM Modi, Manipur is not part of India. I want to tell you that the PM has connected the Northeast with the world... The ideology of seeing India divided is yours, not ours..."

'Narasimha Rao kept mum during 1993 violence'

He further attacked Congress for neglecting the northeastern states in the past and said, “I want to ask that when 750 people lost their lives in the communal violence of Manipur, at that time, why did then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao keep mum in the house? In 2011 as well when there was a blockade in Manipur for 123 days at that time as well, then PM Manmohan Singh did not say anything.”

“If this is not a politics of convenience then what is it?” he added.

Scindia said that the last nine years have been the most peaceful in Manipur from the insurgency point of view.

'People have shown them the exit door'

As the opposition staged a walkout at this time, Scindia took a dig at them by stating, “People of the country have shown them the exit door now they are leaving the house themselves.”

He further listed the achievements of the nine years of the Modi government.

