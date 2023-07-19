 Watch: Former CM Digvijaya Singh Dozes Off During Priyanka Gandhi’s Meeting On Assembly Elections
On July 21, Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting her residence in Gwalior.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Priyanka Gandhi is heading to Gwalior to conduct an election rally, with the national leaders congregating in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

A video of former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh dozing off during a Congress meeting in Gwalior is making rounds on social media.

Preparations for the Jan Aakrosh Rally, scheduled for July 21st in Gwalior, are in full swing, with senior Congress leaders and local legislators actively participating.

A meeting was being organised at the Congress office in Dabra, where Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh was seen sleeping on the stage, while the attendees had gathered to listen to him.

The meeting was specifically arranged for the discussion of Priyanka Gandhi's preparations, but Digvijaya Singh's nap became the focus of attention.

