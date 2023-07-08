 Madhya Pradesh: A Tumultuous Monsoon Session Ahead As Congress Eager To Debate On Sidhi-Pee Gate, Gwalior Assault
Congress armed with series of burning issues including Sidhi Pee Gate Government ready to do discussion on any issue: Home Minister

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Congress ready to raise some burning issues, it is being believed that the Madhya Pradesh assembly is likely to witness a tumultuous monsoon session ahead. The opposition Congress is most likely to attack the government in Vidhan Sabha over Sidhi Pee gate incident, Gwalior case in which a youth was abducted by a few persons and forced to lick their feet and callousness of Vidisha police in acting promptly in an eve teasing incident.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that the government is ready for discussion on any subject on the floor of the assembly session. He said the assembly session is for a result-oriented debate. Speaking about the Vidisha incident, he said that he directed police officials to give a report within three days.

Notably, two months ago, a girl studying BA first year had ended her life in Vidisha as she was fed up with eve teasing by some local youths. On Thursday, her father too, ended his life by hanging as police were not paying attention to his pleas of justice. At the same time, one of the accused was putting pressure on him.

