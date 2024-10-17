 Viral Video Shows Congress MLA Babu Jandel Using Abusive Language For Lord Shiva; 'Doctored Clip,' He Dismisses
The video was shared by senior BJP leader Narendra Saluja on his X account.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Babu Jandel has sparked a controversy after a purported video shows him using abusive language for Lord Shiva.

The video was shared by senior BJP leader Narendra Saluja on his X account and is being widely circulated on social media. Netizens have slammed his objectionable remarks, however the Congress MLA has termed it a a 'doctored' clip.

In the viral video, it was seen that Congress MLA Babu Jandel was abusive language while invoking the name of Lord Shiva. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

article-image

Senior BJP leader Narendra Saluja on his post on X, mentioned that Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar had given a speech under the influence of alcohol just a day before.

Saluja criticized the character of Congress leaders, claiming he was disrespecting Lord Bholenath while intoxicated. His post has promoted public outrage against the MLA. He further added that Jandel had previously mentioned that he would blacken his face after the election results, but now the public might do so before the elections due to his controversial video.

article-image

Controversy by rivals: MLA Jandel

In response to the controversy, MLA Babu Jandel has come forward and clarified over the phone that Lord Bholenath is also his deity. He stated that he could never think of making such remarks about Lord Bholenath. Jandel then accused Ramnivas Rawat's associates of editing and circulating the video to defame him.

This incident has reignited debates about Jandel's past controversial statements and his political conduct, raising concerns about the impact on his party ahead of upcoming elections.

