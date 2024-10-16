 Madhya Pradesh: School Bus Falls Into Roadside Drain In Dewas; ₹45K Fine Imposed Over Missing Permit Papers
According to information, the incident occurred after the bus's wheels unexpectedly fell into the open drain. The accident caused panic among the children.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Major Accident Averted After Private School Bus Went Off Road; All 30 Children Safe | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was averted on Wednesday morning when a private school bus, carrying 30 children, veered off the road and ended up in a drain adjacent to the school campus. Fortunately, all children inside the bus were unharmed and were taken out of the bus safely.

According to information, the incident occurred after the bus's wheels unexpectedly fell into the open drain. The accident caused panic among the children. Later on, both local authorities and school staff took the situation under control and ensured no injuries were sustained by the students.

After the incident, local authorities were criticised for not checking the vehicle's fitness and permit. It was also said that no officials had ensured the vehicle owner had renewed the necessary paperwork before the accident. The incident raised serious concerns about the safety of school children during transport.

Bus was running sans valid documents

Regarding the matter, the Dewas collector immediately ordered the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to investigate the bus's documents. The RTO found that the bus had been running without a valid fitness certificate and permit. As a result, the RTO fined the bus owner Rs 45,000, stressing the importance of following transport rules.

A member of the school management committee expressed relief that the children were safe and promised to introduce new safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

