Viral Video: Bikers Assault Priest In Jabalpur After He Intervenes In Their Fight With Youth

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bike-borne miscreants assaulted the priest of Badi Khermai temple in Hanumantal police station area in Jabalpur for intervening in a fight between the miscreants and a young man. CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media on Saturday (June 24).
In the video, a group bike-borne men arrive at the spot and start beating-up a youth on the street in front of Badi Khermani temple. On seeing this the priest of the temple intervened in the fight, which upset the miscreants who were targeting the youth. These men are then seen thrashing the priest for meddling in their affairs.
Watch video of the altercation here:
Even Temple's Security Didn't Come To Fore For Help
Later on, the fight intensified and gathered a crowd but no one came for help. The police force deployed for temple’s security too did not come to fore to stop the violence. The video was caught on CCTV installed near the temple which now, is doing the rounds on social media. A case has been registered against the assaulters who are seen taking-off the spot soon after the altercation. An investigation in the matter is on.
