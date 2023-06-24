As Sitting MLAs Face Denial Of Tickets, Turf Battles Erupt In MP BJP

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Political temperature is soaring in Madhya Pradesh with the ruling BJP facing a tough competition from the Congress and mounting internal bickering in the saffron party.

Barring 15-month-old Kamal Nath government, the BJP has been in power for past two decades in the state. In the past four Assembly elections, most interesting contest was seen in 2018 when the BJP was ousted from power. After 22 MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia switched to the BJP, the Congress government in the state toppled and BJP once again came to power.

The BJP is making report cards of its elected representatives, but the outcome of it is not very pleasant, so the party may deny tickets to many of them.

In view of few getting tickets and other missing it, conflict is arising in the party cadre. They are trying to teach each other a lesson, weakening the party.

Cold War Is Going On Among Gopal Bhargav, Bhupendra Singh And Govind Singh

In Sagar district in Bundelkhand, for past many years, cold war is going on among Gopal Bhargav, Bhupendra Singh and Govind Singh who are ministers in the Shivraj cabinet over their influence.

Recently the conflict was wide in open when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma pacified the ministers. However, the "game" is not over yet.

In Vindhya region, Satna MP Ganesh Singh and Maihar MLA Narayan Tripathi are up in arms against each other. Both of them are claiming to have made other person win the previous polls.

In Ujjain, state Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav is facing opposition from all senior leaders to the extent that they have even complained to the Chief Minister and Sharma.

Madhya Pradesh Has BJP Government For Almost Two Decades

Political experts say that Madhya Pradesh has BJP government for almost two decades and whenever any party is in power for such a long time, it faces anti-incumbency.

The BJP led Madhya Pradesh government is facing anti-incumbency and the saffron party is facing bickerings, which are not very easy to deal with.

The organisation is busy strngthening itself right from the grassroots level while the state government is announcing various welfare schemes and measures to woo electorate. However, due to bickerings in the party, the electorate are shaping a different kind of perspective.