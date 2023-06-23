Bhopal: Deputy Collector Bangre Puts In Papers, Stirs Up A Hornet’s Nest

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Resignation by deputy collector of Luvkushnagar in Chhatarpur district, Nisha Bangre, has stirred up a hornet’s nest in the government. Bangre targeted Principle Secretary (Personnel) for not giving her leave to take part in house inauguration function. In her resignation letter, Bangre has said she was hurt for not getting leave for to join the house inauguration function and for having glimpses of the Buddha’s Asthi. Nevertheless, her papers have not been accepted. According to sources in the department, the resignation letter was not written in a proper format. Bangre wanted to take part in the International Sarvadharma Shanti Sammelan in the Amla area of Betul district. Sources further said Bangre was not given permission to attend the event for some political reasons. It is also said that she wants to join politics after resigning from the post of deputy collector. (box) Took oath of Constitution at wedding ceremony Nisha Bangre hogged the limelight during her wedding. She tied the knots with Suresh Agarwal taking oath of the Constitutions. She also hogged the limelight by getting married on the Republic Day.