Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Jail Prisoner Hangs Self Inside Cell, Probe On

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A prisoner of Dabra sub jail of Dehat police station died by suicide on Friday afternoon. 24-year-old Avinash alias Golu, was kept behind the bars while his matter is sub-judice.

According to information, the deceased hung himself from the grill inside his cell by making a noose of a blanket. After the incident, jail staff took him to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police are trying to find out the reason behind the prisoner’s suicide. Further investigation is underway.

