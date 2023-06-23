MP: Chhatarpur Deputy Collector Resigns After Being Denied Leaves To Attend Her House Inauguration

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur deputy Collector Nisha Bangre has resigned after she was denied the leaves to attend inauguration of her own house, on Thursday.

Nisha Bangre, posted as SDM of Luv Kush Nagar of Chhatarpur district, has accused the MP government of hurting her 'religious sentiments'.

Words On Nisha Bangre's Resignation Letter

In the resignation letter, Bangre writes, “I want to inform the MP government that restricting me from attending my house’s inauguration has hurt my religious sentiments deeply. Also, the loss I faced due to this is irreparable.”

“ I don’t find it possible to compromise with my fundamental rights, religious faith, and constitutional values. Hence, taking immediate action, I resign from the post of deputy collector today, on June 22, 2023,” she added.

The resignation letter was tweeted by Kashif Kakvi, an independent journalist.

According to information, it came to fore that Bangre was about to contest in Vidhansabha elections from Aamla district on the request of commoners. On confronting, the official has denied the fact.