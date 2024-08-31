 VIDEO: Villagers In Panic As Leopard Spotted Roaming At Field In Gwalior; Forest Department Conducts Search
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Villagers In Panic As Leopard Spotted Roaming At Field In Gwalior; Forest Department Conducts Search

VIDEO: Villagers In Panic As Leopard Spotted Roaming At Field In Gwalior; Forest Department Conducts Search

A villager captured the video of the leopard and shared it on social media, which quickly went viral.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped villagers after a leopard was spotted roaming near a field in Gwalior on Saturday morning. A video of the incident was recorded, which is circulating widely on social media.

According to information, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, causing widespread fear among the local residents. The sighting has made people afraid to leave their homes alone. A villager captured the video of the leopard and shared it on social media, which quickly went viral.

Watch the video below :-

Read Also
Bhopal: Angry Kin Vandalise Hospital, Manhandle Docs After Man Dies During Treatment; Director's Son...
article-image

The incident took place near the home of Pritam Singh Pehlwan in the Old Cantonment police station area. Around 8:00 to 9:00 AM, the leopard was seen wandering near the house. The leopard was reportedly near the house for about 29 seconds before it moved away. Since then, there have been no further sightings of the leopard.

FPJ Shorts
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Begins September 3; Make Sure To Follow THESE Steps For Successful Application!
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Begins September 3; Make Sure To Follow THESE Steps For Successful Application!
Philippines Expresses Serious Concerns As Chinese Coast Guard Rams BRP Teresa Magbanua In South China Sea; Visuals Surface
Philippines Expresses Serious Concerns As Chinese Coast Guard Rams BRP Teresa Magbanua In South China Sea; Visuals Surface
Actress Preeti Jhangiani Thanks Mumbai Police For Finding Her Lost Phone: 'Within 2 Hours...' (PHOTO)
Actress Preeti Jhangiani Thanks Mumbai Police For Finding Her Lost Phone: 'Within 2 Hours...' (PHOTO)
Haryana Mob Lynching: Cow Vigilantes Kill Migrant Worker Allegedly For Eating Beef; 7 Held Including 2 Minors (Video)
Haryana Mob Lynching: Cow Vigilantes Kill Migrant Worker Allegedly For Eating Beef; 7 Held Including 2 Minors (Video)

In response to the sighting, the forest department conducted a search of the area but found no evidence of the leopard's presence. However, the team continues to search the surrounding area as a precaution.

Read Also
MP: Family Claims Doctors' Negligence After Their 9-Day-Old Baby Sustains Burns During Phototherapy
article-image

Ankit Pandey, the Gwalior Divisional Forest Officer, mentioned that the viral video does not clearly show whether the animal is a leopard or a jungle cat. He noted that the movement in the video was in a non-populated area.

Although the search did not locate the animal, the department urges people to report any wildlife sightings immediately for safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Villagers In Panic As Leopard Spotted Roaming At Field In Gwalior; Forest Department Conducts...

VIDEO: Villagers In Panic As Leopard Spotted Roaming At Field In Gwalior; Forest Department Conducts...

MP August 31 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall To Resume From September 1; Alerts Issued For 35...

MP August 31 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall To Resume From September 1; Alerts Issued For 35...

Vande Bharat Express Likely To Run From Bhopal To Lucknow From October

Vande Bharat Express Likely To Run From Bhopal To Lucknow From October

MP: Family Claims Doctors' Negligence After Their 9-Day-Old Baby Sustains Burns During Phototherapy

MP: Family Claims Doctors' Negligence After Their 9-Day-Old Baby Sustains Burns During Phototherapy

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel Continues To Be Under Medical Care At AIIMS-Bhopal, Was...

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel Continues To Be Under Medical Care At AIIMS-Bhopal, Was...