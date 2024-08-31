VIDEO: Villagers In Panic As Leopard Spotted Roaming At Field In Gwalior; Forest Department Conducts Search

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped villagers after a leopard was spotted roaming near a field in Gwalior on Saturday morning. A video of the incident was recorded, which is circulating widely on social media.

According to information, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, causing widespread fear among the local residents. The sighting has made people afraid to leave their homes alone. A villager captured the video of the leopard and shared it on social media, which quickly went viral.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | Leopard Spotted At Farm In Purani Chavani Area Of Gwalior On Saturday Morning; Panic Among Villagers #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/tMdDB3qSH4 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 31, 2024

The incident took place near the home of Pritam Singh Pehlwan in the Old Cantonment police station area. Around 8:00 to 9:00 AM, the leopard was seen wandering near the house. The leopard was reportedly near the house for about 29 seconds before it moved away. Since then, there have been no further sightings of the leopard.

In response to the sighting, the forest department conducted a search of the area but found no evidence of the leopard's presence. However, the team continues to search the surrounding area as a precaution.

Ankit Pandey, the Gwalior Divisional Forest Officer, mentioned that the viral video does not clearly show whether the animal is a leopard or a jungle cat. He noted that the movement in the video was in a non-populated area.

Although the search did not locate the animal, the department urges people to report any wildlife sightings immediately for safety.