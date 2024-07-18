Video: BJP Declares Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Premises Impure After Digvijay Singh's Visit; Workers Sprinkle 'Ganga Jal' To Purify

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP declared the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation impure after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh visited the premises on Thursday.

BJP councilor Jeetu Katare called Digvijay Singh "anti-Hindu" and said his presence made the Municipal Corporation impure. Following to which the purifying of the premises took place.

Singh had met with protesting Congress councilors inside the Municipal Corporation and joined a Youth Congress protest against a nursing scandal.

During his speech, Singh made provocative remarks about the RSS and the Saraswati Shishu Mandir education system, which angered many BJP leaders and workers.

NSUI Protests Against NEET Paper Leak, Nursing Scam & More

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a massive protest against the recent NEET paper leak, nursing scam, and the controversial Agnipath scheme on Monday in Bhopal.

