Bhopal: Maximum Dams Don't Have Water Till 50% Of Their Filling Capacity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though half of monsoon season has passed, dams in Madhya Pradesh are struggling to reach adequate water level. Maximum dams donít even have 50% of their Full Reservoir Level (FRL). In such a scenario, all hopes are now pinned on future rains.

Water resources department sources blame absence of rain in catchment areas for less water in dams. The water table of dams obtained from State Water Data Centre, Water Resources Department indicates that as on Wednesday several dams lacked 50% filling percentage. Filling percentage of Bansagar dam (Shahdol) stands at 31.26%. Against Full Reservoir Level of 341.64 metres, current level of water is 332.24 metres.

Bargi Dam of Jabalpur is one of the biggest dams of the state. Its filling percentage is a meager 33.05%. Its Full Reservoir Level is 422.76 metres and currently it has only 412.95 metres of water.

Indira Sagar Dam (Khandwa) has a filling percentage of 15.17% followed by Harsi Dam (Gwalior) 27.82%, Kerwa Dam (Bhopal) 13.19%, Kolar dam (Sehore) 43.64%, Barna Dam (28.78%), Bansujara Major project reservoir (Tikamgarh) 28.66% etc.

Almost same situation prevails in other water reservoirs. The filling percentage of Gopi Krishna Sagar dam is 23.24%, Kaketo Dam (Gwalior) 16.15%, Kushalpur water reservoir 16.15%, Madhikheda dam (Shivpuri) 21.70%, Mahan Dam (Sidhi) 15%, Mahi Main Dam (Jhabua) 20.48%, Pagara dam (Morena) 39.84%, Pagara Feeder (Sagar) 41.96%, Halali dam (Vidisha) 29.45%, Sanjay Sagar Project (Vidisha) 6.30%, Tigara dam (Gwalior) 29.17% and Tawa dam (Narmadapuram) 17.02% etc.

Only a handful of dams have filling percentage of around 50%. The higher filling percentage of 97.25% is of Aoda water reservoir (Morena). Bilgaon Medium project (Dindori) has filling percentage till 57.90% followed by Gandhi Sagar Dam (Mandsaur) 55.05%, Kotwal feeder (Morena) 93%, Mohanpura Multipurpose Project (Rajgarh) 55.55%, Omkareshwar dam (Khandwa) 53.77% and Wainganga (Sanjay Sarovar) of Seoni 50.11%.

Weather department said that rainfall in Madhya Pradesh has been 5% less than the average. Till Wednesday, state received 277 mm rainfall against average rainfall of 291 mm. Eastern Madhya Pradesh has received 18% less rainfall than the average rainfall. However, West Madhya Pradesh received 7% more rain than the average rains.

Gates of none of the dams opened so far

The total number of dams and water reservoirs is 54 in MP. So far, gates of none of the dams have been opened in this monsoon season.