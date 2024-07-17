MP Weather Update: Intermittent Rains Lash State; Water Level Rises In Dams

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon arrived in the state on June 21st, bringing with it intermittent rains, sometimes heavy and sometimes light. For the past two days, the state experienced a particularly intense spell of heavy rain. According to the IMD Bhopal, this heavy rainfall is expected to continue for the next five days.

On Wednesday, an alert for heavy rain has been issued for 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Ujjain. In Harda, the rain poured down for four hours this morning, flooding roads up to knee level in Adampur and Bhairopur. Khandwa has also seen continuous rain since 9 am.

The monsoon trough is currently passing through Madhya Pradesh, with active cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure area contributing to the severe weather. This strong storm and rain system is affecting the entire state. In many districts, the rain is so heavy that roads have turned into ponds, and several rivers, including the Narmada, are overflowing.

Alert in these districts today

On Wednesday, there is an alert of heavy rain in Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dewas, Khargone, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Katni, while Bhopal, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Jhabua, Barwani, Indore, Raisen, Pandhurna, Dindori may receive heavy rain.

Average rainfall of 10.6 inches

So far, the average rainfall in the state has been 10.6 inches. This is 0.4 inches less than the normal rainfall. This is 4% less than the average. So far, the eastern part has received 15% less rainfall, while the western part has received 7% more rainfall.

Increasing water levels in dams across the state

Due to continuous rains, water is increasing in the big dams and ponds of the state. 1659.50 feet of water has accumulated in the lifeline Bada Talab of Bhopal. Water has increased by an average of 2 feet in Kolar of Sehore, Bansagar of Shahdol, Omkareshwar of Khandwa, Bargi of Jabalpur, Tawa Dam of Narmadapuram and Kaliyasot Dam of Bhopal.