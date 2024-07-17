MP: Private Schools Violating Govt Norms, 53.2% Pvt Schools Submit Fee Details, Rest Noncompliant

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The private schools in the district are not adhering to the government directives; even after the stringent warning, only 53.2% of the private schools in the state have submitted the details of fees and other subjects.

Out of the total 34,650 schools, 18,466 have submitted the details, while 16,184 schools have not yet submitted the details. Additionally, 23 complaints were received by the department of public instructions against the private schools, as per the official data.

The government earlier issued orders to tackle the prevailing monopoly of private schools in the state, mandating compliance with the Madhya Pradesh Private School Fee Regulation Act.

The private schools were instructed to upload detailed information regarding fees and other subjects by June 8, then the deadline was extended to June 24. However, the government's order lacks full enforcement of the Act, which was issued a long time ago. While guidelines and deadlines are regularly issued by the administration, the lack of enforcement allows schools to profit without consequence.

After the due date, the district administration started taking action against the violation; as of now, the action has been taken in Jabalpur, Bhopal, Harda, Ujjain, Indore, Shahdol, Sheopur, Gwalior, and Narmadapuram.

Schools given a chance to fix mistake

The school education minister Uday Pratap Singh, told Free Press that the private schools were given one chance to fix their mistake; if they had by mistake charged a high amount, then they were asked to return it. 'This isnít some complex situation; in the next one to two months, we will solve it completely. Our only focus is that parents and students shouldn't face any problems,' he added. Additionally, he said that there are some problems on our portal as well, so we are also fixing them for smooth functioning.