Bhopal: AIIMS, MANIT Develop Smart Digital IQ Test

Free DIAMOnDS At AIIMS Bhopal |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal and Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) have jointly developed a smart digital version of a routine intelligence quotient (IQ) test. This innovative device breaks the process into easy-to-follow, simple steps and automatically calculates the IQ range.

According to AIIMS, this device will significantly speed up the process of IQ testing and reduce the burden on psychologists, allowing them to focus on more critical aspects of diagnosis and treatment. By making IQ testing more accessible and efficient, this advancement could ensure that more children receive the necessary evaluations and support at the right time, ultimately improving their developmental outcomes and quality of life.

IQ testing in children is crucial for identifying cognitive strengths and weaknesses, diagnosing learning disabilities, and tailoring educational strategies.

Early detection of intellectual challenges allows for timely interventions, fostering better academic and social development.

Accurate IQ assessments ensure that children receive the support they need to reach their full potential. There is a great need for IQ testing among children, especially those of school-going age who are suspected of suffering from various childhood mental disorders.

IQ testing requires a trained psychologist who needs to dedicate a significant amount of time to perform an IQ test for a single child. This has led to a bottleneck in timely assessments, leaving many children without the early intervention they need.