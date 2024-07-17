 Bhopal: AIIMS, MANIT Develop Smart Digital IQ Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: AIIMS, MANIT Develop Smart Digital IQ Test

Bhopal: AIIMS, MANIT Develop Smart Digital IQ Test

This innovative device breaks the process into easy-to-follow, simple steps and automatically calculates the IQ range.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Free DIAMOnDS At AIIMS Bhopal |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal and Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) have jointly developed a smart digital version of a routine intelligence quotient (IQ) test. This innovative device breaks the process into easy-to-follow, simple steps and automatically calculates the IQ range.

According to AIIMS, this device will significantly speed up the process of IQ testing and reduce the burden on psychologists, allowing them to focus on more critical aspects of diagnosis and treatment. By making IQ testing more accessible and efficient, this advancement could ensure that more children receive the necessary evaluations and support at the right time, ultimately improving their developmental outcomes and quality of life.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

IQ testing in children is crucial for identifying cognitive strengths and weaknesses, diagnosing learning disabilities, and tailoring educational strategies.

Early detection of intellectual challenges allows for timely interventions, fostering better academic and social development.

Read Also
Caught on Cam: Filmy Style Robbery At Punjab National Bank In Indore; ₹7 Lakh Cash Looted From...
article-image

Accurate IQ assessments ensure that children receive the support they need to reach their full potential. There is a great need for IQ testing among children, especially those of school-going age who are suspected of suffering from various childhood mental disorders.

IQ testing requires a trained psychologist who needs to dedicate a significant amount of time to perform an IQ test for a single child. This has led to a bottleneck in timely assessments, leaving many children without the early intervention they need.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Rain Woes: Lightning Kills 3 Kids, Injures One In Dhar

MP Rain Woes: Lightning Kills 3 Kids, Injures One In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Special Railway Wagon Used To Rescue Two Injured Cubs In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Special Railway Wagon Used To Rescue Two Injured Cubs In Sehore

MP Shocker! Woman Drinks Petrol In Public Hearing Due to Neighbour's Threats Over Land In Gwalior;...

MP Shocker! Woman Drinks Petrol In Public Hearing Due to Neighbour's Threats Over Land In Gwalior;...

Gwalior Reports 135 Cases Of Dengue, Malaria; Health Dept Issues Alert

Gwalior Reports 135 Cases Of Dengue, Malaria; Health Dept Issues Alert

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Mobile Phone Hacked; Digvijay Singh Files Petition Alleging...

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Mobile Phone Hacked; Digvijay Singh Files Petition Alleging...