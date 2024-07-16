Caught on Cam: Filmy Style Robbery At Punjab National Bank In Indore; ₹7 Lakh Cash Looted From Cashier At Gun-Point

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A filmy-style robbery was reported at Punjab National Bank in Indore, where a miscreant opened fire inside the bank and looted Rs 7 lakh from the cashier at gunpoint. The incident was reported at PNB, Vijay Nagar branch in broad day light on Tuesday. The CCTV installed across the road captures the man carrying the gun and barging inside the bank.

No security guard deployed: Police

According to information, the incident occurred around 4:30 PM. In the video, the suspect can be seen parking his bike in front of the bank and entering the bank carrying a gun at 4:36 PM. Police said no security guard was present at the branch at the time of the incident.

During the robbery, the suspect fired shots in the air, creating panic among the staff and customers. He then demanded the cashier fill his bag with money before fleeing the scene. There was no security guard present at the time of the incident, which facilitated the robbery.

Police have also mentioned that the robber had an accomplice waiting outside the bank. After the robbery, they both fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The police have launched a city-wide search to locate the suspect. Authorities suspect that the robber could be a retired army personnel or a security guard, based on his apparent familiarity with firearms and the manner in which he conducted the robbery.

Authorities Investigating The Incident

Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the suspect. The police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to gather more information about the incident.

This incident has raised serious questions about the security measures in place at the bank and the overall law enforcement in the area. Local residents and bank customers are concerned about their safety and are demanding increased security to prevent such incidents in the future.

The authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh, DCP Zone 2 Abhinav Vishwakarma, and DCP Crime Branch Indore Rajesh Dandotiya have stated that all CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas is being thoroughly examined to catch the culprits.

The police have assured the public that they are doing everything possible to catch the culprit and bring him to justice.