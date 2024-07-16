 MP Shocker! Woman Drinks Petrol In Public Hearing Due to Neighbour's Threats Over Land In Gwalior; Visuals Surface
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly attempted suicide by drinking petrol during a public hearing in Gwalior on Tuesday. The woman resorted to the extreme step amid neighbour's constant threat over a disputed land and administration's lukewarm response. The incident was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

The woman, identified as Seema Nagar from the Mohana area, poured petrol on herself and drank some of it in a desperate act to draw attention to her plight.

article-image

The officials present in there were shocked. Security personnel quickly intervened and tried to carry her, but she collapsed due to the effects of the petrol.

Administration's lukewarm response, Seema loses patience

Seema had been attending the public hearings for the past four sessions, seeking a government land grant. During the latest session, she approached Collector Ruchika Chauhan, pleading for help. Despite assurances of an investigation, Seema lost her patience when she received a similar response as before.

After she collapsed, security personnel and the Collector immediately rushed to her aid. The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) on the scene provided initial care before Seema was taken to the hospital.

article-image

Seema Reveals..

Before being taken to the hospital, Seema revealed that her neighbor, Vidya Ram Dhakad, had been harassing her and threatening her life to force her off her land. She said that despite numerous complaints, no action had been taken, pushing her to this extreme step.

Collector Ruchika Chauhan explained that both parties were illegally occupying government land for farming and had been issued notices. The Tehsildar had been instructed to demarcate the land.

Additionally, the Mohana police station was directed to ensure that Seema was not forcibly removed from her land. The Collector has ordered officials to provide medical care and further assistance to Seema.

