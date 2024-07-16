Grieving Women Strip Off Clothes At Collectorate After Groom Dies In Police Custody, Demand Justice; Visuals Surface

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Grieving women from the Pardhi community created a ruckus at the Guna Collectorate by stripping off their clothes on Tuesday, a day after a groom died in police custody. A video of the incident was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

#WATCH | Grieving Women Strip Off Clothes At Guna Collectorate After Groom Dies In Police Custody #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/aU7Wogh6yJ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 16, 2024

In the video, several women were seen, crying, shouting, then taking off their clothes, pushing the police officials present in there. They demanded justice as their family’s son died on his wedding day in police custody.

The women gathered at the Collectorate on Tuesday, where Collector Dr. Satendra Singh listened to their concerns. After the meeting, the women started protesting outside. Some of them began removing their clothes in anger, leading to a scuffle with police officers. The Collector then called a few women back inside to hear them out again.

Groom Detained On Wedding Day

According to information, on Sunday, the Jhangar outpost police in Guna district detained Deva Pardhi and his uncle Gangaram Pardhi on Deva's wedding day.

Deva was supposed to get married in Gokul Singh Chakk on Sunday evening. Later that night, his family was informed of his death. Women from his family rushed to the district hospital in a mini-truck.

Upon hearing of Deva's death, the bride attempted to set herself on fire by pouring petrol over herself, while his aunt, Surajbai, did set herself on fire. The next day, the family demanded a post-mortem in Bhopal and agreed only after being assured of a magisterial inquiry.

SP Confirmed Groom's Death Due To Medical Condition

Additional SP Man Singh Thakur explained that Deva and Gangaram were detained for questioning about a theft in Bhidra village, Myana area. On Sunday evening, while being taken to recover the stolen items, Deva complained of chest pain.

He was first taken to Myana hospital and then to the district hospital, where he received treatment for 45 minutes, including CPR, but could not be saved.

Deva had seven criminal cases against him. He died in police custody while dressed as a groom, ready for his wedding. His bride was waiting with mehendi on her hands.