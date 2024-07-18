 Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Soumya Evergreen, Danish Hills & More; Check Full List Below
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 19 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Soumya Evergreen, Shiv Janki Vatika, Shivalaya Hospital and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Danish hills, Kanha Kunj, Mahabali Nagar, Sai nath, Anshul vihar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during the power cut period. The maintenance work is essential to ensure the reliability and safety of the power supply.

Please contact your local electricity board for more information or if you have any concerns regarding the power cut.

