MP Weather Update: Break Over, Monsoon To Gain Full Strength; Rising Water Levels Triggers Flood Alert

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon season continues to bring heavy rainfall to Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday morning, Indore and Ujjain experienced intense rainfall, leading to knee-deep water on the streets of Ujjain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 15 districts, including Bhopal, with predictions of showers extending to Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Strong Rainfall System in Place

According to IMD Bhopal, a monsoon trough has shifted slightly southwards, activating a low-pressure system from the Bay of Bengal. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan has merged with the monsoon trough. Another cyclonic circulation is present over Gujarat, contributing to the heavy rainfall across the state. A new low-pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal around July 19-20, which will sustain the heavy rainfall pattern.

Rainfall Impact Across Districts

On Monday, heavy rainfall was recorded in 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh. In Khargone, a tanker was swept away by the floodwaters of the Bankur River, and water inundated homes and shops in Barwaha. The Narmada River's water level rose by one meter. Sehore's Ashta and Agar Malwa witnessed such heavy rains that the streets turned into ponds. Mandla experienced the highest rainfall with one inch of rain.

Ratlam also received significant rainfall, nearly one inch, while Chhindwara and Jabalpur saw about half an inch of rain. The rain persisted in various other districts including Indore, Sehore, Bhopal, Morena, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Umaria, Dhar, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Khargone, Shivpuri, and others.

Rising Water Levels in Dams

The continuous downpour has led to rising water levels in major dams across the state. Sehore's Kolar Dam, Shahdol Bansagar Dam, Khandwa's Omkareshwar Dam, Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, Narmadapuram' s Tawa Dam, and Bhopal's Kaliyasot Dam have seen increases of one to two feet in water levels. With ongoing heavy rains, these levels are expected to rise further.