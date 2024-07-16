MP: Saharanpur, Agra Figure In Ongoing Probe Of Radioactive Device Seizure; Accused Jailed

Police send accused Tabrez Alam, Zaid Ali, Abhishek Jain, Sumit Pathak (left to right) to Dehradun jail |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five accused, including two men from Bhopal, who were arrested by Dehradun police of Uttarakhand on Friday for trying to sell a suspected radioactive device, have been sent to the jail in Dehradun, the police confirmed. The police added that the accused had procured the device from a UP-based man, and were about to sell it to another man based in Agra for Rs 2 crore.

Dehradun SP Pramod Kumar told Free Press that one of the accused from UP, Tabrez Alam, told the police, that the device had been purchased by him from a man in Saharanpur, named Rashid, at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. As Rashid was in dire need of money, he sold it for Rs 5 lakh. Alam added that after procuring the device, he hid it at his farm house, and was looking for someone who could purchase it.

A month ago, one of his acquaintances introduced him to Sumit Pathak from Agra, who was willing to purchase the device. Pathak had taken former income tax commissioner Shwetabh Sumanís flat on rent in Dehradun where the deal was to be finalised. But before it, Alam and his accomplices including Bhopal-based men Abhishek Jain and Zaid Ali were arrested.

SP Kumar added that the device seized from the possession of the accused is used in medical sciences, and to check the leakage in pipelines. Apart from the device, Rs 6 lakh, three luxury cars, 13 smart phones and a radiography camera have been seized from the accused.

Ex-I-T commissioner booked

Dehradun's SSP Ajai Singh told Free Press that Suman, who had rented out his flat to Pathak, was aware of the deal, owing to which, the police have registered a case against him too. However, he has not been arrested, SSP Singh said.