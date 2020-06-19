Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: No buyers in market, traders tensed

BHOPAL: Despite rush in the market, the business has not picked up. And this is worrying traders. Faced with liquidity crisis, people visit markets to purchase specific items. Earlier, they would purchase more goods if not splurge. A section of traders have demanded ban on people who visit market to pass off time.

According to traders, markets have opened in all parts of the city but people prefer to buy goods from local shops instead of flocking to big, prominent markets.