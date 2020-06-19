Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: No buyers in market, traders tensed

BHOPAL: Despite rush in the market, the business has not picked up. And this is worrying traders. Faced with liquidity crisis, people visit markets to purchase specific items. Earlier, they would purchase more goods if not splurge. A section of traders have demanded ban on people who visit market to pass off time.
According to traders, markets have opened in all parts of the city but people prefer to buy goods from local shops instead of flocking to big, prominent markets.
New Market Traders’ Association general secretary Ajay Dewnani said people come for window shopping. “People are very selective this time. They don’t spend unless it is very essential. Situation will improve gradually. For it, traders will have to have patience,” he added.
Businessman Amit Pariyani said there should be ban on people coming to pass off time. “It increases non-productive rush in market. It also increases chances of corona spread. People should visit market only for purchasing,” he remarked.
