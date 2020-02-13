Time for Congress to reinvent itself with new ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Congress Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the Delhi assembly election results as “disappointing” for the party, as he called for a new ideology and work process to revamp the political outfit, on Thursday.

“Bahut hi nirashajanak hai..nayee soch, nayee vichardhara aur nayee karyapranali ki sakht zaroorat hai, ab desh badal chukka hai, aaj is paripeksh mein naye ki zaroorat hai (the Delhi results for us are highly disappointing, we urgently need new thinking, ideology and work approach, as the country has changed now),” Scindia told journalists in Tikamgarh.

Importantly, Scindia (who had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from pocket borough Guna seat of Madhya Pradesh) was among the Congress leaders, who had campaigned for the party in the recent Delhi Assembly polls, where the party drew blank, bagging less than five percent votes. More than 60 Congress candidates, who contested for the 70-member strong Delhi Vidhan Sabha, even lost their deposits.