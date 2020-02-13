Time for Congress to reinvent itself with new ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Congress Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the Delhi assembly election results as “disappointing” for the party, as he called for a new ideology and work process to revamp the political outfit, on Thursday.
“Bahut hi nirashajanak hai..nayee soch, nayee vichardhara aur nayee karyapranali ki sakht zaroorat hai, ab desh badal chukka hai, aaj is paripeksh mein naye ki zaroorat hai (the Delhi results for us are highly disappointing, we urgently need new thinking, ideology and work approach, as the country has changed now),” Scindia told journalists in Tikamgarh.
Importantly, Scindia (who had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from pocket borough Guna seat of Madhya Pradesh) was among the Congress leaders, who had campaigned for the party in the recent Delhi Assembly polls, where the party drew blank, bagging less than five percent votes. More than 60 Congress candidates, who contested for the 70-member strong Delhi Vidhan Sabha, even lost their deposits.
Just a day back, other young Congress leaders, including Sharmistha Mukherjee and Sandeep Dixit had targeted the state party leadership in Delhi over the disastrous performance of the party which ruled Delhi before the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Sharmistha Mukherjee (the daughter of country’s former President Pranab Mukherjee) had particularly responded critically to a tweet by former union minister P Chidambaram in which the ex-home and finance minister had heaped praise on AAP for defeating the BJP.
“With due respect Sir, just want to know—has the Congress outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties” If not, then why are we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned about our drubbing? And if yes, then we (PCC) might as well close the shop,” Mukherjee had tweeted a day after the Delhi results on Wednesday.
Mukherjee had responded to Chidambaram’s tweet in which, the ex-union minister had written, “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarizing, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi, who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2012 and 2022.”
