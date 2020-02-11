Delhi people rejected PM Modi, Congress foresaw Delhi poll results: MP CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Tuesday that the Congress had foreseen its defeat in the Delhi assembly election.

Nath, however, said the people of Delhi rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He made the above statements after the results of Delhi assembly polls were declared.

Since Modi is close to Delhi, the people there have recognized his real face and that voters supported AAP in the name of development, Nath said.

Modi neither speaks about economic condition nor about unemployment so the people voted in the name of development, Nath said.