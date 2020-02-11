Delhi people rejected PM Modi, Congress foresaw Delhi poll results: MP CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Tuesday that the Congress had foreseen its defeat in the Delhi assembly election.
Nath, however, said the people of Delhi rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He made the above statements after the results of Delhi assembly polls were declared.
Since Modi is close to Delhi, the people there have recognized his real face and that voters supported AAP in the name of development, Nath said.
Modi neither speaks about economic condition nor about unemployment so the people voted in the name of development, Nath said.
Nath congratulated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the phone and told his Delhi counterpart that he had shown the mirror to BJP.
He said the BJP began to divide the society and caused financial emergency so the results showed that such people have no place in the country.
Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, said the BJP increased the vote share as well as the number of seats in Delhi.
The Congress has been swept away from Delhi, although Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka campaigned for the party, Chouhan said.
For the Congress the situation is like when owl is at every branch, only God knows what will happen to the garden (…Har Sakh pe ullu baitha hein anjam-e-gulistan kya hoga), Chouhan said.
War of words on social media
The BJP and the Congress may have badly lost out to AAP in Delhi election, but the leaders of both parties dressed down one another on social media. The MIMs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also shared.
Leaders from MP campaigned
Politicians from MP campaigned for the Delhi assembly election. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Narottam Mishra campaigned for the BJP. Similarly, former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia electioneered for the Congress.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)