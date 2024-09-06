TEACHER’S DAY: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Honours 602 Excellent Teachers; Several Felicitation Ceremonies Held Across Ujjain

CM Mohan Yadav felicitates teachers |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Several felicitation ceremonies were organised across the Ujjain district to mark the auspicious occasion of Teacher's Day, on Thursday. A Teacher Felicitation Ceremony was organised at Government School of Excellence, Madhav Nagar Ujjain and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was present as the chief guest.

In this ceremony, Chief Minister Yadav honoured 602 subject teachers of the Ujjain district who gave 100% results in High School and Higher Secondary Board examinations by presenting them shawls and appreciation letters.

Also, 11 ISO-certified cluster principals of the district were honoured by presenting them with ISO certificates. On this occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Balayogi Umeshnath, MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, MLA Ghatiya area Satish Malviya, Bahadur Singh Bormundla, School Education Secretary Dr Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner of Public Education Shilpa Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Gupta, Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and other officials were also present.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the word Guru comes from Sanskrit, we connect with Sanatan culture by following the Guru-Shishya tradition. Guru plays an important role in taking us from darkness to light. Guru's vision is needed to change the disorder into order. It is a pleasure that the state government has changed the name of Kulpati to Kulguru. During this he also recalled former President Sarvepalli Dr Radhakrishnan and said that there is gradual development of language from dialect and dialect changes into language.

He said that Hindi has been developing for the last one thousand years. The Chief Minister said that Goswami Tulsidas, despite being a scholar of Sanskrit, has worked to establish Hindi as the language of the society. By composing Ramcharit Manas in Hindi, Tulsidas has taken Ramayana to every home. The Chief Minister recalled Madhav Sapre, and Makhanlal Chaturvedi and said that they have contributed a lot to the development of Hindi language.

The Chief Minister also wished all the teachers present in the function on Teacher's Day. He also got a group photo taken with the teachers honoured at the function. Apart from this, the Teachers' Honour Ceremony was also organised by the students at Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain. Vice Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar CG, in his message, congratulated the students and teachers and appealed to them to become ideal teachers and teach.

Registrar Prof Dilip Soni said that a teacher is never ordinary, he can change the direction and condition by becoming a President from a teacher. Similarly, Teacher’s Day was also celebrated with great enthusiasm in many places in the city. On the auspicious occasion, Diwakar Natu was also honoured by Shyam Maheshwari, president of Sant Satkar Samiti and Ashok Khandelwal of 'Chikitsa Sansar'.

Diwakar Natu was remembered with special reverence by his followers and students. This honour will be seen as a pleasant feeling and a lifetime achievement for millions of his students. In this programme, a copy of the latest book "Married Life and Problems" and "Jeevan Jeene Ke Raaz" written by Ashok Khandelwal was presented to Diwakar Natu.

Likewise, around 65 teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dewas Road, Ujjain were honoured by the Lions Club of Ujjain Engineers with shawls and pearl garlands. Club president Lion BC Trivedi first honoured principal M K Meena. Sir Syed Ahmad Welfare Society also organised a general knowledge competition and an award ceremony on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and the 27th death anniversary of Nobel Prize winner and Bharat Ratna, Mother Teresa.

The day was also enthusiastically celebrated at the Government Sanskrit College. The students honoured the teachers. Teacher Dr Sadanand Tripathi was welcomed with a shawl and a shrifal. He addressed the students, and the event was presided over by Principal Dr Seema Sharma.

The Digambar Jain Social Group Samyak Ujjain also honoured the teachers of Government Secondary School, Nazarpur, by presenting them with garlands and certificates of appreciation.

The secretary of Digambar Jain Social Group Samyak Ujjain, Priyanka Modi, mentioned that every year on September 5, they have been honouring teachers serving in schools around Ujjain city, a tradition they have been following for several years.

During the executive meeting of Shri Maheshwari Sabha Gola Mandi Ujjain, the Maheshwari Sabha honoured Shweta Amol Laddha, Principal of Saraswati Shishu Mandir Talod, and Mahima Virendra Kumar Gattani, Lecturer at Shriram Convent Higher Secondary School Kharsodkhurd, who are engaged in the field of education within the Maheshwari Sabha families.

They were presented with certificates of appreciation, and gratitude was expressed for their active contributions to the field of education.