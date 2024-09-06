 Kerala Man, Parents Booked Harassing Bhopal Woman For Dowry
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKerala Man, Parents Booked Harassing Bhopal Woman For Dowry

Kerala Man, Parents Booked Harassing Bhopal Woman For Dowry

She said she had voluntarily converted for marriage and she moved to Kerala.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Kerala Man along with his parents booked for harassing woman for dowry | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Kerala man and his parents were booked for allegedly harassing a Bhopal woman for dowry. The 26-year-old woman approached the Bag Sewaniya police a few days ago.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the family, who is currently residing in Kerala, and did not show up in Bhopal even after being served notice.

Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni said the complainant, who wished anonymity, told the police that she had married a man belonging to another religion in Kerala seven years ago. She said she had voluntarily converted for marriage and she moved to Kerala.

Read Also
VIDEO: Drunk Teacher Cuts Off Student's Braid In Madhya Pradesh; Suspended On Teachers' Day!
article-image

For the past three years, her husband, as well as in-laws had been harassing her for Rs 10 lakh dowry and even used to torture her physically, she alleged. She went on to inform that even after her parents intervened and tried to settle the dispute, his in-laws did not compromise and sent her to Bhopal.

FPJ Shorts
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term

The police had served a notice to the accused and his family. When they did not respond, a case was registered against the family on Thursday. A team shall soon leave for Kerala to nab the accused, the police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain's Mangalnath Temple Receives ₹1.66 Crore Income In 6 Months

Ujjain's Mangalnath Temple Receives ₹1.66 Crore Income In 6 Months

TEACHER’S DAY: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Honours 602 Excellent Teachers; Several Felicitation...

TEACHER’S DAY: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Honours 602 Excellent Teachers; Several Felicitation...

Madhya Pradesh :Four Held For Kidnapping Finance Firm Brand Head

Madhya Pradesh :Four Held For Kidnapping Finance Firm Brand Head

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Directs Officials To Deal Severe Blow To Sand Mafia

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Directs Officials To Deal Severe Blow To Sand Mafia

Bhopal: Special investigation team Constituted To Probe Honey Trap & Blackmail Bharat Heavy...

Bhopal: Special investigation team Constituted To Probe Honey Trap & Blackmail Bharat Heavy...