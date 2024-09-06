Kerala Man, Parents Booked Harassing Bhopal Woman For Dowry

Kerala Man along with his parents booked for harassing woman for dowry | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Kerala man and his parents were booked for allegedly harassing a Bhopal woman for dowry. The 26-year-old woman approached the Bag Sewaniya police a few days ago.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the family, who is currently residing in Kerala, and did not show up in Bhopal even after being served notice.

Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni said the complainant, who wished anonymity, told the police that she had married a man belonging to another religion in Kerala seven years ago. She said she had voluntarily converted for marriage and she moved to Kerala.

For the past three years, her husband, as well as in-laws had been harassing her for Rs 10 lakh dowry and even used to torture her physically, she alleged. She went on to inform that even after her parents intervened and tried to settle the dispute, his in-laws did not compromise and sent her to Bhopal.

The police had served a notice to the accused and his family. When they did not respond, a case was registered against the family on Thursday. A team shall soon leave for Kerala to nab the accused, the police said.