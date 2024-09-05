 Teachers' Day 2024: Teaching On The Ghats; Parag Diwan Transforms Lives Of Underprivileged Children In Jabalpur
Teachers' Day 2024: Teaching On The Ghats; Parag Diwan Transforms Lives Of Underprivileged Children In Jabalpur

Teachers' Day 2024: Teaching On The Ghats; Parag Diwan Transforms Lives Of Underprivileged Children In Jabalpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Meet Parag Diwan, a dedicated teacher in Jabalpur who proves that education doesn’t need fancy classrooms or resources. For the last eight years, Diwan has been running an open-air school on the steps of Gwarighat, teaching underprivileged children who once begged, worked at shops, or collected coconuts for a living.

His efforts have turned these kids into confident students, mastering subjects like science and math and standing toe-to-toe with students from English-medium schools.

article-image

Diwan started this unique “Ghat School” with just five children, and today, over 300 students attend his classes. He noticed these kids loitering on the ghats, many addicted to substances, and decided to take action. Diwan, who has devoted his life to these children, spends his earnings on their education. He began by offering a simple incentive—a daily reward of 20 rupees—just to get them to sit in the class.

Slowly, this tactic worked, and the number of students grew as parents saw the positive changes in their children.

Despite the lack of formal facilities, Diwan teaches complex subjects with simple methods. His students, regardless of age or class level, learn side-by-side, understanding difficult topics like Newton’s laws, algebra, and biology. Diwan’s teaching goes beyond basic lessons; he encourages critical thinking and ensures that every child can explain what they’ve learned.

article-image

One such student, 5-year-old Vanshika, amazed everyone with her knowledge of Newton’s law of motion. Her father, a painter, and her mother, who runs a small shop, are proud of her progress—something they never imagined given their economic background.

Parag Diwan’s vision goes beyond his current setup. He dreams of creating a formal school where older students teach younger ones, fostering a community of learning and leadership. His ultimate goal is to guide these children to become future professionals—collectors, doctors, engineers, and educators themselves.

