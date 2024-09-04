Teacher's Day 2024: Free Entry To IGRMS For Teachers & Their Family Members On Teachers' Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) is going to organise a special event on Thursday (September 5) , in which all the teachers and their family members will get free entry to the museum.

The initiative is being taken in honour of teachers, who play an important role in making a human being a human being and building his character. During visit to the museum, teachers along with their family members will be able to experience the richness of Indian cultural heritage. The initiative is an opportunity to express gratitude towards teachers and highlight their importance in the society.

The museum administration has urged all the teachers and their families to avail this opportunity and make this special day a memorable event in their lives. For this they will have to show their identity card at the entrance of the museum.

Director of the museum, Prof. Amitabh Pandey said that there is immense faith in teachers and Gurus across the country as well as the world. On the occasion of Teachers' Day, everyone shares the contribution of teachers in their lives and their experiences related to them, teachers have a special place in every human's life. It is the teacher who makes a human being a human being, he added.

Besides, the visiting hours of the museum changed from September 1. The new timings from September 1 , 2024 to February 28, 2025 for all the open air and indoor exhibitions of the IGRMS will be open from 10 am to 5.30 pm. The museum will remain closed on Mondays and all national holidays.