PIONEERING MOVE: Madhya Pradesh Transco MD Highlights Dual Benefits Of The Initiative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a pioneering move towards environmental conservation, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has launched an ambitious initiative to safeguard bird species from accidents involving power transmission lines.

This proactive step comes in response to directives from the Union Environment Ministry, which recommended the installation of Bird Flight Diverters (BFDs) to prevent the tragic collisions of large birds, particularly around ecologically sensitive areas such as sanctuaries.

MP Transco has outlined a comprehensive plan to equip over 80k extra high-tension towers and 43k circuit kilometres of power lines across the state with protective devices. The implementation began in areas with a high incidence of transmission line tripping caused by birds, especially along the banks of the Narmada River, a popular stopover for migratory birds.

‘Bird diverters should be installed in transmission lines to avoid accidental collisions of birds, such as flamingos, in collaboration with reputed institutions,’ the Environmental Assessment Committee (EAC) had previously advised. Acting on this, MP Transco has begun installing bird guards, preventers and flappers across its network.

These devices are already showing promising results. MP Transco's data monitoring team has observed a significant reduction in both bird fatalities and transmission line tripping incidents. The glowing flappers, in particular, have been instrumental in preventing nocturnal accidents, as their radium layer makes them visible to birds even in low light conditions.

Indore region, known for its rich bird population including peacocks, eagles and hawks, has been a key focus area due to frequent power disruptions caused by birds. The newly-installed safety measures are expected to mitigate these issues, ensuring both protection of avian species and stability of the power grid.

MP Transco managing director Sunil Tiwari highlighted the dual benefits of the initiative: ‘Not only these safety arrangements protect birds from fatal accidents but also contribute to the uninterrupted operation of our power transmission lines.’ ‘With these efforts, Madhya Pradesh sets an example in balancing infrastructural development with ecological conservation, demonstrating a commitment to protecting its diverse bird population while maintaining a reliable power supply,’ he added.

How bird safety devices work

1. Bird Guards: Pointed structures installed on towers to prevent birds from perching.

2. Bird Preventers: Circular plates mounted on insulator discs to prevent birds from creating a conductive path between the insulator and live conductors, reducing the risk of tripping and injury.

3. Bird Flappers: Devices attached to power lines that glow at night, ensuring birds maintain a safe distance from the lines and avoid collisions.

Moreover, 2400 Bird Guards, 125 Bird Flappers, 1900 Bird Preventers to be installed in Indore.