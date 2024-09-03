 MP: 2 Kathavachaks Come To Blows Over ‘Who Would Read The Katha?’ At Rewa’s Hanuman Temple; Video Viral
According to information one of the Kathavachaks was in the middle of discussing the details regarding the Katha with the devotees when another storyteller interrupted, offering to narrate the katha at a lower cost.

Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Hilarious! Two Kathavachak Fight Over ‘Who Would Tell The Katha?’ At Rewa’s Chirahula Hanuman Temple; Video Goes Viral (WATCH) | FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A video of two religious storytellers (Kathavachak) engaged in a physical fight at Rewa’s Chirahula Hanuman Temple has gone viral on social media on Tuesday. The reason behind their clash was a subtle competition of who would narrate the religious story (Katha) to a group of devotees. 

Infact, Tuesday is a significant day for Lord Hanuman's devotees and therefore, many people visit Rewa’s famous Chirahula Hanuman Temple in Madhya Pradesh on this day to offer prayers and to attend Katha sessions. 

Unusual fight between priests

This led to an argument between the two, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. The situation was eventually brought under control by passersby who intervened and separated the two men.

The video of this incident was captured by one of the passersby which has since spread widely on social media. The video also draws attention to the unusual clash between the two priests that too, at a temple.

