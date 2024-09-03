 Madhya Pradesh's Famous 'Gotmar Mela' Begins In Pandurna With Traditional Stone-Pelting Battle
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh's Famous 'Gotmar Mela' Begins In Pandurna With Traditional Stone-Pelting Battle

Madhya Pradesh's Famous 'Gotmar Mela' Begins In Pandurna With Traditional Stone-Pelting Battle

The fete is organised on the 15th day of the darker fortnight (Shanichari Amavasya) of Hindi month of Bhadrapada, is part of four to five centuries old tradition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
A snippet of Stone Pelting tradition during Gotmar Mela | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Centuries-old traditional ‘Gotmar Mela’ began in the newly formed Pandurna district on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Gotmar fair involves a traditional stone-pelting battle between two villages, originating from a legend about two lovers—a girl from Sanwargaon and a boy from Pandurna village—who died after being caught in the middle of a stone-pelting battle between the residents of the two villages at the Jam river. The tradition has continued in their memory.

Read Also
MP: Going To Maharashtra? Go To Nayta Mundla ISBT First!
article-image

The fair is organized on the 15th day of the darker fortnight (Shanishchari Amavasya) of the Hindi month of Bhadrapad and has been part of a four to five centuries-old tradition. Officials stated that several people were injured in the stone-pelting, but they often receive treatment, like wrapping bandages, and then rejoin the festivities. The exact number of injuries is still being compiled, and the health department will soon hand over the data to the police.

Every year, local authorities deploy teams of doctors and paramedics at the Gotmar Fair to treat any major injuries promptly. Despite efforts by the administration to end this dangerous tradition, residents of both villages continue to participate enthusiastically, even during the COVID-19 pandemic years when the event occurred on a smaller scale despite preventive measures.

FPJ Shorts
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 3: NIIs Lead Subscribtion With 27 Times; Retail Category Bids 6.11x Till Now
Baazar Style Retail IPO Day 3: NIIs Lead Subscribtion With 27 Times; Retail Category Bids 6.11x Till Now
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
Read Also
One Dead, Five Injured As Dome Of Under-Construction Temple Collapses In MP Khargone
article-image

Over 250 injured in 2021

Earlier while 110 people were injured reportedly in 2020, over 250 people were injured in 2021. As per reports, back in 1978 and 1987, the local police had to resort to cane-charge, lobbing of tear gas shells, followed by firing, after the mob from both villages started attacking the on duty cops, trying to stop the violent traditional war.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

56-Year-Old Man In ICU After Hidden Black Cobra Bites Him Four Times In Bhopal

56-Year-Old Man In ICU After Hidden Black Cobra Bites Him Four Times In Bhopal

MP Minister Gautam Tetwal Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple On His Birthday In Ujjain

MP Minister Gautam Tetwal Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple On His Birthday In Ujjain

Indore-Manmad Rail Project Approval Is Biggest Gift To State After Independence, Says Chief Minister...

Indore-Manmad Rail Project Approval Is Biggest Gift To State After Independence, Says Chief Minister...

Madhya Pradesh's Famous 'Gotmar Mela' Begins In Pandurna With Traditional Stone-Pelting Battle

Madhya Pradesh's Famous 'Gotmar Mela' Begins In Pandurna With Traditional Stone-Pelting Battle

MP: One Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Gwalior's JAH Trauma Centre ICU; Expired Fire Safety Equipment...

MP: One Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Gwalior's JAH Trauma Centre ICU; Expired Fire Safety Equipment...