Madhya Pradesh's Famous 'Gotmar Mela' Begins In Pandurna With Traditional Stone-Pelting Battle

A snippet of Stone Pelting tradition during Gotmar Mela | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Centuries-old traditional ‘Gotmar Mela’ began in the newly formed Pandurna district on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Gotmar fair involves a traditional stone-pelting battle between two villages, originating from a legend about two lovers—a girl from Sanwargaon and a boy from Pandurna village—who died after being caught in the middle of a stone-pelting battle between the residents of the two villages at the Jam river. The tradition has continued in their memory.

The fair is organized on the 15th day of the darker fortnight (Shanishchari Amavasya) of the Hindi month of Bhadrapad and has been part of a four to five centuries-old tradition. Officials stated that several people were injured in the stone-pelting, but they often receive treatment, like wrapping bandages, and then rejoin the festivities. The exact number of injuries is still being compiled, and the health department will soon hand over the data to the police.

Every year, local authorities deploy teams of doctors and paramedics at the Gotmar Fair to treat any major injuries promptly. Despite efforts by the administration to end this dangerous tradition, residents of both villages continue to participate enthusiastically, even during the COVID-19 pandemic years when the event occurred on a smaller scale despite preventive measures.

Over 250 injured in 2021

Earlier while 110 people were injured reportedly in 2020, over 250 people were injured in 2021. As per reports, back in 1978 and 1987, the local police had to resort to cane-charge, lobbing of tear gas shells, followed by firing, after the mob from both villages started attacking the on duty cops, trying to stop the violent traditional war.