MP: Going To Maharashtra? Go To Nayta Mundla ISBT First!

Nayta Mundla ISBT |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you are planning to go to Maharashtra and expecting your departure from bus stands located inside the city, then be alert! As many as 22 buses going to several cities and destinations in Maharashtra will now be operated from Nayta Mundla Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) after September 8.

Along with this, many buses citywide have been planned to start operating from the new ISBT which is expected to get started from September 8. Buses going towards Maharashtra will be operated from this terminal. All long distance buses running from within the city to Maharashtra are to be operated from Nayta Mundla bus stand.

Read Also MP: Over Two Lakh Devotees Flock To Moti Baba Sewari Dham For Bhadra Chaturdashi Celebrations

In this, around 22 buses operated by AiCTSL for Maharashtra will also be shifted. These buses currently operate from the bus stand of AiCTSL near Geeta Bhawan Square. Apart from this, buses operating from other places in the city will also be shifted here, so that the pressure of buses from inside the city can be reduced.

All modern facilities have been arranged for passengers at the new ISBT. 600 buses can be operated from here daily. Separate parking arrangement has been made for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Three hundred two-wheelers and one hundred and fifty four-wheelers can be parked. CCTV cameras have also been installed for security in the premises.