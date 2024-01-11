Swachh Survekshan 2023: Municipal Staff Join Hands With NGOs To Make Bhopal 5th Cleanest; Shivraj's Budhni No. 1 Town Of India

Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital has jumped to fifth position from the previous 6th spot in Swachh Survekshan 2023. Bhopal, also, retained its five-star rating and Water + award in the Garbage Free City category.

The city has been working constantly to adopt more efficient methods to climb up the Swachhta ladder.

Here, excellent work was done in processing five types of waste, including dry, wet, medical, and construction. After segregation, the waste was disposed of through C&D plants (to treat construction and demolition waste), bio-CNG (to treat organic waste), and charcoal plants.

The credit for the improved ranking goes to around 10,000 employees of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, who are responsible for keeping every nook and corner of the city-- covering 19 zones and 85 wards, clean and tidy.

Each of the 19 zones has 25 to 30 cleaning staff. In addition to these, there is an assistant health in-charge and an inspector to monitor their work and guide them for better results.

Several NGOs across Bhopal have also joined hands with the staff of the municipal corporation to keep their state capital spotless.

स्‍वच्‍छता ही सुंदरता है...



स्‍वच्‍छ सर्वेक्षण 2023 में देश के सबसे स्वच्छ राज्यों की श्रेणी में मध्‍यप्रदेश ने दूसरा स्‍थान प्राप्‍त कर हम सभी प्रदेशवासियों का गौरव बढ़ाया है।



इस सफलता के लिए मैं सभी मध्‍यप्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।



मुझे पूर्ण… pic.twitter.com/GzkvXhjSmy — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 11, 2024

Shivraj's Budhni number 1 town

Budhni Municipal Council became the number 1 town of the country in the Swachhta Survekshan 2023 for excellent perofmance in sanitation and Water + categories. Budhni was declared number one among cities with population up to 25,000.

Here, garbage collection was done door-to-door and the roads were seen all clean. Awareness campaigns were held to explain segragation of dry and wet waste. In fact, Budhni generates a monthly income of Rs 1 lakh from recycling.