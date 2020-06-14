Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Sonchiriya flies away forever, shocks fans in Bhopal

The news of death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has come as a bolt from the blue to his fans and co-actors in the city. He was the actor who had carved his own path through hard work, dedication and talent, they said.

The 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday. After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, the tinsel town lost its third actor in a row. The actor had visited Gwalior two-years back via Bhopal for shooting of film, Sonchiriya. Eleven artistes from the state including five from Bhopal acted in the film.

His fans told Free Press that they are too shocked, too dismayed to react.

A fan said he lost his icon. Excerpts of their views: