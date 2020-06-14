Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Sonchiriya flies away forever, shocks fans in Bhopal

The news of death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has come as a bolt from the blue to his fans and co-actors in the city. He was the actor who had carved his own path through hard work, dedication and talent, they said.
The 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday. After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, the tinsel town lost its third actor in a row. The actor had visited Gwalior two-years back via Bhopal for shooting of film, Sonchiriya. Eleven artistes from the state including five from Bhopal acted in the film.
His fans told Free Press that they are too shocked, too dismayed to react.
A fan said he lost his icon. Excerpts of their views:
Babita Niranjan, 33, doctor
He was an excellent actor and his career was on the rise. I always dreamt of meeting him. I was looking for a chance to see him. Why he committed suicide? It’s shocking and unbelievable. He played a role of father in his last movie Chichore who helped his son to overcome depression. But he himself did this.
Pooja Gaur,25, marketing & communication executive
I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn about actor’s untimely demise. A great actor who carved his own path through hard work, dedication and talent. His career graph was inspiration to many. A person with sunshine smile will always be in our hearts. An irreplaceable void, an inspirational journey!
Javed Hafeez, 29, social worker
We have lost best actors in last few days and Sushant Singh Rajput was one of them. I am very much inspired from the struggle of the young actor. But now, I am very sad and thinking that how a successful person can do this. No doubt, film industry lost the great actor. But I lost my inspiration.
Kriti Khanna, 23, student
I felt blank for two minutes when I read the news on twitter. A few days back, his ex-manager also committed suicide. I still can’t believe that he committed suicide. All his movies are very inspirational and his acting was natural. He was the rising actor. It was unexpected.
Madhavi Salunkhe, 43, homemaker
I was shocked when my daughter told to me that MS Dhoni fame actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. I could not have imagined that a good actor like him can also commit suicide. His struggle impressed me. He had no background in acting.
Manoj Joshi, casting director
I was casting director and actor in Sonchiriya. And I spent 22 days shooting with Sushant. He was very down to earth. His sense of humour was amazing. I never imagined that he will commit suicide because he was a successful star. There are some secrets behind this which will disclose later.
Mukesh Gaur, actor
It is shocking news. I shared screen with him in Sonchiriya. He was very humble and fantastic actor. He was very dedicated towards his work. It was my first movie so, he supported a lot. He had a smiling face that delighted everybody.
