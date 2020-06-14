'Shocked and speechless': Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput

Other Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh also paid their condolences to the actors family.

"The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace," wrote Ajay Devgn.

"Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!" wrote Riteish Deshmukh,

Sushant was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

He made his big-screen debut came in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.