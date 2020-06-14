'Shocked and speechless': Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.
Mourning the loss of another fine actor this year, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was 'shocked and speechless'. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."
Other Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh also paid their condolences to the actors family.
"The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace," wrote Ajay Devgn.
"Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!" wrote Riteish Deshmukh,
Sushant was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.
He made his big-screen debut came in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.
