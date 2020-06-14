Sushant Singh Rajput's last Instagram post and tweet will leave you teary-eyed

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, best known for his portrayal of MS Dhoni, committed suicide on Sunday. According to reports, Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra, Mumbai.

The 'Kai Po Che!' actor was quite active on Instagram and often shared meaning quotes as captions. The actor, in his last post, had penned down an emotional post for his mother. Sharing a monochrome collage of her picture, alongside his own, Sushant wrote:

"Blurred past evaporating from teardrops

Unending dreams carving an arc of smile

And a fleeting life,

negotiating between the two...

#माँ "