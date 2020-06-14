Sushant Singh Rajput's last Instagram post and tweet will leave you teary-eyed

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, best known for his portrayal of MS Dhoni, committed suicide on Sunday. According to reports, Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra, Mumbai.
The 'Kai Po Che!' actor was quite active on Instagram and often shared meaning quotes as captions. The actor, in his last post, had penned down an emotional post for his mother. Sharing a monochrome collage of her picture, alongside his own, Sushant wrote:
"Blurred past evaporating from teardrops
Unending dreams carving an arc of smile
And a fleeting life,
negotiating between the two...
#माँ "
Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't active on Twitter. However, the actor's last emotional tweet will leave you teary eyed. Sharing a stunning sunkissed picture of himself, Sushant wrote:
"Like the shadow
I am
and
I am not...
~ Jalaluddin Rumi."
In the picture, the late actor can be seen smiling from ear to ear as he poses for the camera.
Here's the tweet:
According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression. Further details are still awaited.
Earlier this month, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian commited suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad. Sushant had expressed condolences over the demise of his former manager, Disha Salian.
Taking to the Instagram stories, the 'Raabta' actor wrote, "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."
