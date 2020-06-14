'No one could've played Dhoni better': Twitter in shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

Popular Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday, confirmed Mumbai Police. According to reports, Sushant was found hanging at his flat in Bandra.

The actor was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

He made his big-screen debut in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.

Meanwhile, Twitter is in shock with the actor's demise. "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family," wrote Akshay Kumar.

"I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family," wrote Irfan Pathan.

"Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!" wrote Ritesh Deshmukh.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: