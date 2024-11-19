Student Stabbed By School Mates For Objecting To PUBG Game Noise In Hostel Room In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A student was allegedly stabbed by his batchmates at a hostel room in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The victim raised objection to the boys playing PUBG and cheering in the nearby room, saying the noise was disturbing him in studies. Angry, the group attacked him.

He was rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred at the PMS Hostel in the Jhansi Road area of Gwalior. The police have registered a case against half a dozen students from the hostel.

According to information, the incident took place when the students were playing PUBG on their phones and making a lot of noise.

The victim, Akash Rajoria, a resident of Gijora, objected to the noise, saying it disturbed his studies. In response, the accused students started beating him.

In an attempt to save himself, Akash ran towards the back of the hostel, heading towards Shri Ram Colony, but the attackers caught him on the way and stabbed him with a knife.

The Jhansi Road police have registered a case of attempted murder in connection with the incident. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are actively working to gather more details about the attack. Authorities are focusing on identifying the involved students and gathering evidence to ensure the act and file case against them.

Akash has been hospitalized for his injuries. The police are now searching for the accused students, who will be arrested soon.