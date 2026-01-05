MP News: State Energy Minister Has Warns Power Officials In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The State Energy Minister has warned discom officials that any negligence or failure to achieve the target under 'Samadhan Yojana' will lead to demotion and not mere transfer. The officials were instructed to ensure 10-hour power supply to farmers, state energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar said.

He reviewed the progress of the implementation of the scheme online.

He further emphasized that a 10-hour power supply must be ensured for farmers during the Rabi season at all costs. He announced that the Superintending Engineer (SE) of the circle achieving the best results under Samadhan Yojana will be awarded with Rs.50k.

Within the company area, the top-performing circle will receive Rs.25,000, and the best Assistant Engineer (AE) will be awarded Rs.11,000. Additionally, a commendation entry will be made in the concerned engineers' Annual Confidential Reports (ACR).

The Chief Engineers (CE) and Superintending Engineers (SE) were instructed to personally communicate with consumers who have outstanding electricity bills exceeding Rs.2 lakh.

The details of these communications must be provided to the Minister’s office. He stated that strict recovery measures should first be applied to large defaulters, as this is essential to improve the company's financial health. Senior officials have also been instructed to conduct regular field visits.

Under Samadhan Yojana, a total of Rs.578.22 crore has been deposited so far, while Rs.264.17 crore in surcharges has been waived for consumers. The Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company recorded the highest collection at Rs.382.72 crore. The first phase of the scheme will run until January 31.

Energy Secretary Vishesh Garhpale said electricity connections of those failing to pay pending bills should be disconnected, emphasising that recovery according to set targets is mandatory.

The meeting was attended online by MD of East Zone Electricity Distribution Company Anay Dwivedi, MD of West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Anup Singh and other senior officials.