MP News: Rajasthan Is Not Pakistan; Madhya Pradesh Will Give 7% Water Instead Of 5%, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): A dispute between MP and Rajasthan over the supply of 5% of water has been underway for 25 years. After taking over as Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav held talks with his Rajasthan counterpart, Bhajanlal Sharma, over the issue.

Yadav then said the supply of water would help Rajasthan, where industries would be set up. Yadav told Sharma that MP would supply 5% of water instead of 7%. Rajasthan is not Pakistan, and it is part of the country, he said.

Yadav related the story at the Rajasthan Digivest Tie Global Festival on Monday. There are over 250 rivers in MP, but Rajasthan has some problems with water, but nobody can stop the flow of water, Yadav said, adding he had solved the water dispute with the neighbouring state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the Parwati-Kalisindh project, which is benefiting 15 districts in Rajasthan and 13 in MP, Yadav said.

According to Yadav, MP has been the third state in the country which received the highest amount of investment last year.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Premchand Bairwa was present at the summit. The MP government is participating in the summit as a state partner.

Yadav said there should be IT-based industries in both states, for which MP and Rajasthan would work together.

CM holds a one-to-one talk.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held one-to-one interactions with CEOs, investors, and representatives of the global industries. He also discussed strategic investments and possibilities of long-term cooperation.

He also discussed the proposed AI Knowledge City in Bhopal with the executive vice-president of TECOM Group in Dubai, Ammar al Malik. How to make MP s technology firms global also cropped up in the talks.

Rajat Agarwal (Gravita India Limited), Vikash Jain (Insolation Energy Limited), Ajay Deta (Deta Group of Industries), Manish Agarwal (KgeN), Shridhar Muppidi (Purple Technology), and CEO Ravi Modani discussed the possible opportunities of investments.