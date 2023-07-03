 Spirit Of Service At Core Of Indian Society: CM
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the spirit of service is rooted in Indian society and India. The same consciousness pervades all beings.

This is the basic idea of Indian culture. He was addressing the concluding programme of G-20 Sewa Summit at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Hall on Sunday. He said that along with humans, we are also conscious about protecting animals, birds and the environment.

“Right from birth, Indians are taught to serve others. There is a sense of live and let live in the mind. There can be no service without compassion and feeling of belongingness. India's vision, in itself, is also the solution to entire world's problems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also strengthening the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Chouhan added. He said he was satisfied as he is planting saplings every day for past 2.6 years. Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe said that CM was basically a ‘seva yogi’.

While serving the state for two decades, he has established relationship with people. He connects to people with ease and that is why he is called mama - the maternal uncle in the state. The inclusion of theme of service in G-20 is a matter of pride in itself, he added.

