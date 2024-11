Special Trains Take Additional Trips To Accommodate Festive Rush; Get Stoppages In Bhopal, Nagpur & More

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways has announced special trains passing through the West Central Railway (WCR) zone to suffice the increased travel demand during festive season. Trains connecting SMVT Bengaluru to Barauni, Chhapra to Yeshwantpur, and Kacheguda to Hazrat Nizamuddin are scheduled for multiple trips in November.

With extended stoppages across major junctions like Bhopal, Itarsi, and Nagpur, these trains will provide more options for passengers travelling long distances for holiday celebrations.

SMVT Bengaluru-Barauni-SMVT Bengaluru Special Train (2 trips)

Train number 06237 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru on Monday, November 4 at 21:15 and will reach Barauni on Wednesday at 20:00. (1 trip)

Train number 06238 will depart from Barauni on Saturday, November 9 at 10:00 and will reach SMVT Bengaluru on Monday at 13:30. (1 trip)

Stoppages include: Yelahanka Junction, Dharmavaram Junction, Anantapur, Don Junction, Kurnool City, Mahbubnagar, Kachiguda, Kazipet Junction, Ramagundam, Balharshah, Sevagram Junction, Nagpur Junction, Itarsi Junction, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni Junction, Satna Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, Pandit Deendayal Junction, Buxar, Ara Junction, Danapur, Patliputra Junction, Hajipur Junction, and Bachhwara Junction.

Train number 05185 will depart from Chhapra every Saturday at 05:30 on November 9 and will reach Yeshwantpur on Monday at 10:30.

Train number 05186 will depart from Yeshwantpur every Monday on November 4 and November 11 at 22:40 and will reach Chhapra on Wednesday at 23:55. (2 trips)

Stoppages include: Mashrakh Junction, Dighwa Dubauli, Thawe Junction, Padrauna, Kaptanganj Junction, Gorakhpur Junction, Khalilabad, Basti, Mankapur Junction, Pangonda Junction, Barabanki Junction, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh Junction, Kanpur Central, Orai, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi Junction, Bhopal Junction, Itarsi Junction, Nagpur Junction, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Kazipet Junction, Kachiguda, Mahbubnagar, Kurnool City, Anantapur, and Dharmavaram Junction.

Train number 07617 will depart from Kacheguda every Monday at 23:15 on November 4, November 11, and November 18 and will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesday at 04:40. (3 trips)

Train number 07618 will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin every Wednesday at 08:20 on November 6, November 13, and November 20 and will reach Kacheguda on Thursday at 11:45. (3 trips)

Stoppages include: Jangaon, Kazipet Junction, Ramagundam, Manchiryal, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur Junction, Itarsi Junction, Bhopal Junction, Bina Junction, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi Junction, Gwalior Junction, and Agra Cantt.