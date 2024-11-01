 Bhopal Metro To Run Between 8 Stations In First Phase
The track distance (up and down) from Subash Nagar Metro depot to AIIMs is 15 kilometres.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Metro train will run between eight stations in first phase, which is three more decided earlier. Earlier, the officials had planned to ply Metro train between five stations. The plan is to roll out Metro train for commercial use by mid 2025.

As for eight Metro stations, five are in advance stage of completion of civil works. The remaining three stations are under different stages of construction. The track distance (up and down) from Subash Nagar Metro depot to AIIMs is 15 kilometres.

One more Metro train set is likely to be received. Currently, Bhopal has five sets of Metro trains and they are undergoing different tests. In all, 27 Metro trains will run in Bhopal.

