Bhopal Metro To Run Between 8 Stations In First Phase

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Metro train will run between eight stations in first phase, which is three more decided earlier. Earlier, the officials had planned to ply Metro train between five stations. The plan is to roll out Metro train for commercial use by mid 2025.

As for eight Metro stations, five are in advance stage of completion of civil works. The remaining three stations are under different stages of construction. The track distance (up and down) from Subash Nagar Metro depot to AIIMs is 15 kilometres.

The only challenge for officials is to lay railway track on railway overbridge and an overbridge, which has come up on road. About 65-metre track has to be laid down on railway overbridge. When the track is laid down on both the bridges, then only the entire Metro track of 15 kilometres will get completed. An official said hardly 15 days would be needed to lay the railway track on RoB and this work is likely to be commissioned this month.

One more train

One more Metro train set is likely to be received. Currently, Bhopal has five sets of Metro trains and they are undergoing different tests. In all, 27 Metro trains will run in Bhopal.