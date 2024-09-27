 Special Comments: Is It Police Failure Or Helplessness? Fear Of Law Should Be In Mind Of Criminals
Special Comments: Is It Police Failure Or Helplessness? Fear Of Law Should Be In Mind Of Criminals

MP was the first state to have announced capital punishment for rapists of minor girls. Nevertheless, none of the rapists have been hanged.

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:07 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fear of law among criminals is in moribund state. The recent incidents of crime denote that wrong-doers are no more afraid of the Khaki-clad men. Besides the opposition, leaders of the ruling dispensation have begun to question mark the efficiency of the sentinels of law. The shameful incidents, like raping of a minor girl in a school and the murder and rape of another minor girl in the past few days, have saddened residents of the state capital. The main reason for the boldness of the criminals is that they are not worried about what will happen to them once they are caught.

MP was the first state to have announced capital punishment for rapists of minor girls. Nevertheless, none of the rapists have been hanged. There may be many reasons for delay in handing punishment to the rapists, but that has failed to instill fear in mind of rapist.

The most powerful minister in the state Kailash Vijayvargiya himself has to take on the drug traffickers in Indore. He had to tell the police that they should go at the drug traffickers hammer and tongs. Despite the minister’s anger, the police seem to be having forty winks. The police’s attitude indicates that they did not act against the culprits before. Else, things would have been different.

The communal atmosphere in the state is worse than what it was. The communal clashes in Maksi show failure of the guard of law and order. Such incidents had already occurred in Ratlam, Balaghat, Mandsaur, and Sheopur. This is the reason why the communal atmosphere is surcharged. These incidents show either the police have failed or they are helpless.

Once they used to flatter politicians in closed rooms, but now, they are openly pleasing the leaders of the ruling parties. Sadder is the fact that a few upright police officers who want to act against the criminals are under pressure that their action should not enrage the ruling party.

Everyone is connected with law and order. Ergo taking action against the criminals should be the government’s real agenda, instead of thumping chest on statistics, so that the incidents of crime decline.

