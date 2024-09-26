Maksi Firing: Funeral Of 40-Year-Old Victim Taken Out; Town Under Lockdown After Violent Clashes Erupts Between Two Groups (WATCH)

Maksi funeral procession | FP Photo

Maksi (Madhya Pradesh): In Maksi town of Shajapur district, tensions ran high as the funeral procession of Amjad Khan, a 40-year-old victim of a violent clash, took place amidst heavy police security on Thursday morning. The funeral began in Badli Mohalla and proceeded to Janaja Masjid Chowk before reaching the cemetery, where the last rites were conducted. A large number of Muslim socialists participated in the procession, which unfolded under the watchful eyes of a heavily deployed police force.

The clashes on Wednesday night between two groups involved stone pelting and gunfire, leading to injuries to nine individuals. Amjad succumbed to his injuries, while another critically injured youth, Junaid, is receiving treatment in Indore. Seven other injured people are also undergoing treatment.

Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh: A major dispute occurred in Maksi on Wednesday night, involving gunfire between two groups, leaving dozens injured. The situation remains tense, and additional police forces from surrounding areas have been deployed to maintain order.



Ujjain Range IG… pic.twitter.com/8leyRtlTXH — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2024

Family accuses police of negligence

The family of the deceased alleged that the incident could have been avoided if the police had acted on their complaint filed days before the clash. "If the police had taken action, we wouldn’t have lost a loved one," said a grieving relative. They also claimed that the perpetrators received political protection, enabling them to instigate violence.

Maksi market, schools remained close

The situation in Maksi remains tense, with the market shut and schools declared closed. The police presence has been significantly reinforced, with personnel from Ujjain, Dewas, and Bhopal joining the local force to maintain order. Section 144 has been imposed in the town, banning gatherings until September 28.

Two FIRs registered, accusations from both sides

Two FIRs have been filed in connection with the incident. Javed, the deceased’s brother, lodged a complaint accusing Mohan Patel and others of attacking his brother. Meanwhile, the other side also accused Sameer Khan and his associates of initiating the conflict.

As tensions simmer, authorities, including IG Santosh Kumar Singh, have assured the public that strict action will be taken. The police are reviewing CCTV footage, and the state government has vowed to maintain communal harmony at all costs.

Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh: Heavy police presence is reported after a dispute between two groups led to one death and nine injuries. Markets are closed, and Section 144 has been imposed. pic.twitter.com/uxUauwKRWZ — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2024

CM Yadav condemns incident

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed profound grief over the tragic incident in Maksi, emphasising that the culprits will face strict action without exception.

In a post on his social media account X, CM Yadav described the incident as an unfortunate accident that resulted in great loss of life. He stated, “The loss of life is extremely sad, and the culprits will not be spared at any cost.”

Immediately after becoming aware of the incident late last night, he communicated with senior officials of the district administration to ensure peace and order in the area. He instructed that the investigation be conducted impartially to identify those responsible, commanding strict action against them.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to maintaining communal harmony, asserting that no one will be permitted to disrupt law and order.

Politics intensified

VD Sharma on Congress’ role

"There are many anti-social forces in Madhya Pradesh that the Congress is trying to provoke. The administration is alert, and the Chief Minister is very sensitive to these incidents. The government is taking swift action, and anyone trying to disrupt the peace in this manner will face serious consequences."

#WATCH | Bhopal: On the incident that took place in Maksi of Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma says, "There are many such anti-social forces in Madhya Pradesh which the Congress is trying to incite...The administration is alert. The Chief Minister is… pic.twitter.com/b3qJUZsSUt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 26, 2024

Narayan Singh Kushwaha, minister in charge of Shajapur district said "Communal harmony will be maintained at all costs. The administration, including the Collector and SP, are fully engaged in ensuring peace and stability."

Similarly, sources said that the Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has taken updates from the Ujjain IG and Commissioner.