South African or Brazilian strain? Madhya Pradesh sending samples to Delhi and Pune for higher-level tests

BHOPAL: To find out whether the South African or Brazilian strain of the coronavirus has come to Madhya Pradesh, the health department has started sending samples of some patients to the laboratories in Delhi and to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. However, so far, no case of either the South African or the Brazilian strain has been detected in the state. However, for safety’s sake, the health department has started dispatching samples of suspected patients for higher-level testing for which Madhya Pradesh has no facility.

The South African and Brazilian strains of the Covid virus has left the health department high and dry. On the one hand, the inoculation programme is being conducted full swing, and, on the other, new variants have started appearing in the country.

Four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India in January, while one tested positive for the Brazil variant in the first week of February. After this, the state health department has gone into alert mode.