Madhya Pradesh: People are not going to fever clinics for corona testing

BHOPAL: The fear of corona has begun to fade away. Earlier, the fright of the disease would force people to go to fever clinics for testing. Now, the corona clinics set up by the government are empty. The fever clinics have become so unimportant that not more than 10 people visit those centres daily for testing. As the number of people visiting the fever clinics has declined, the health department has planned to reduce their numbers. The government has already closed corona centres and quarantine centres, since the number of patients has come down.

Lack of interest

Only 1.4% of the people are diagnosed with the disease daily. There is a lack of interest among people in undergoing tests, despite having symptoms of the disease. Against this backdrop, the government’s objective to open the fever clinics has failed.

There are 20 fever clinics in Bhopal — 15 in Shivpuri, 11 in Khargone and eight each in Guna, Mandsaur and Satna. Besides, there are many such centres in other areas of the state. But only 10 people visit them daily. Out of 713 fever clinics, there are 152 centres where less than 10 people visit every day. There are yet some places where not a single patient visits.

When the pandemic was at its peak, those clinics were set up so that the samples of the patients could be collected at the health centre, itself. The people seem to have lost interest in these clinics. The officers of the health department say the disease is slowly fading away. This is the reason why the people are not visiting the fever clinics for testing.