Bhopal: 50 doctors removed from fever clinics amidst corona rise

BHOPAL: Nearly 50 doctors including dentists have been removed from fever clinic when corona cases are on rise in state capital. They were hired in fever clinics on contract basis. Contractual doctors are backbone of fever clinics.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said doctors in fever clinic were mostly dentists who were on contract basis. “Their services are hired when health department requires. Their removal and appointment are a normal process. They are paid on basis of samplings, ” he added.

Sample this. The state reported 1,700 positive cases on November 21, 1,528 cases on November 20 and 1,363 cases on November 19. The city reported 1,209 positive cases on November 18 and 922 positive cases were reported on November 17. The figures show an upward trend in corona cases and need of doctors.

Health department does not have a policy to retain doctors during pandemic time. Either they resign or they are removed. Earlier, 50 doctors who were on contractual basis for three months had resigned in Gwalior. Their resignations followed an order from state medical education department seeking their consent for renewal of contract beyond three months.

Of the 82 doctors on roll, 50 had resigned refusing the offer in pandemic time as they were appointed only for three months. The contractual appointment was given to 82 doctors who had completed MBBS and internship. A new order from the state government sought doctors' consent for continuation of contractual appointment. Fifty doctors said they did not want to continue working on contract basis.